2 Wakefield Drive

Amenities
Handsome 4B/3b Ladue executive home tucked away on a 1 acre private lot. Easy access to Highway 40, Clayton, Washington University, major hospitals, fine restaurants and shopping. Large main floor master suite with newly renovated bath, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, updates throughout home, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and a finished lower level with full bath. Ladue school district. *Unfurnished*. Non-smoking property. Pets allowed with owner approval and $500 per pet deposit. Burglar system available*** Lawn service, trash, and MSD included in rent payment.***