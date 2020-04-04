All apartments in Ladue
Ladue, MO
2 Wakefield Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:24 AM

2 Wakefield Drive

2 Wakefield Road · (314) 677-6000
Location

2 Wakefield Road, Ladue, MO 63124
Ladue

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2295 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Handsome 4B/3b Ladue executive home tucked away on a 1 acre private lot. Easy access to Highway 40, Clayton, Washington University, major hospitals, fine restaurants and shopping. Large main floor master suite with newly renovated bath, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, updates throughout home, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and a finished lower level with full bath. Ladue school district. *Unfurnished*. Non-smoking property. Pets allowed with owner approval and $500 per pet deposit. Burglar system available*** Lawn service, trash, and MSD included in rent payment.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Wakefield Drive have any available units?
2 Wakefield Drive has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Wakefield Drive have?
Some of 2 Wakefield Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2 Wakefield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Wakefield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2 Wakefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2 Wakefield Drive does offer parking.
Does 2 Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Wakefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 2 Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2 Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2 Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Wakefield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Wakefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Wakefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
