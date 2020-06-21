8109 Main Street

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled Waldo Home everything NEW - This Waldo Home has been totally remodeled and offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The Kitchen includes: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher with Granite counter top .Flooring is a mix of solid surface and carpeting. There is a separate laundry room off Hallway The home has a New Furnace and Air Conditioning. There is plenty off street parking with a Private Driveway. The backyard is Fenced. This home is a 1 Block from Waldo Trolley Trail and Shopping. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1295.00 per Month
(RLNE4681623)