Kansas City, MO
8109 Main Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8109 Main Street

8109 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

8109 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled Waldo Home everything NEW - This Waldo Home has been totally remodeled and offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The Kitchen includes: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher with Granite counter top .Flooring is a mix of solid surface and carpeting. There is a separate laundry room off Hallway The home has a New Furnace and Air Conditioning. There is plenty off street parking with a Private Driveway. The backyard is Fenced. This home is a 1 Block from Waldo Trolley Trail and Shopping. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1295.00 per Month

(RLNE4681623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8109 Main Street have any available units?
8109 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8109 Main Street have?
Some of 8109 Main Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8109 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
8109 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8109 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 8109 Main Street offer parking?
No, 8109 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 8109 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8109 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 Main Street have a pool?
No, 8109 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 8109 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 8109 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8109 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
