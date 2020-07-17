All apartments in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, MO
651 Green Jade Dr
Last updated July 17 2020

651 Green Jade Dr

651 Green Jade Drive · (314) 556-0938
Location

651 Green Jade Drive, Jefferson County, MO 63026

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $995 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bed / 2bath in Fenton - Property Id: 315110

Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the first level with just the right updates to make it perfect for today's lifestyle. Great updates with New Light fixtures, carpet in the living-room and bedrooms with IN-UNIT WASHER AND DRYER THAT STAYS! Spacious Master Bedroom Suite has full bath with Shower and an Expansive Walk-In Closet . Roomy Second bedroom, located on opposite side of home has a double closet and is served by second bathroom. . Almost room size storage included. Pets are allowed, dogs must be under 25 pounds. Water, Sewer, Trash, and Condo Association fees are included! So, what are you waiting for? Come take a tour of this gorgeous condo Today!
Property Id 315110

(RLNE5949794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Green Jade Dr have any available units?
651 Green Jade Dr has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 651 Green Jade Dr have?
Some of 651 Green Jade Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Green Jade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
651 Green Jade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Green Jade Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 Green Jade Dr is pet friendly.
Does 651 Green Jade Dr offer parking?
No, 651 Green Jade Dr does not offer parking.
Does 651 Green Jade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 Green Jade Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Green Jade Dr have a pool?
No, 651 Green Jade Dr does not have a pool.
Does 651 Green Jade Dr have accessible units?
No, 651 Green Jade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Green Jade Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 Green Jade Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Green Jade Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 Green Jade Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
