651 Green Jade Dr

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the first level with just the right updates to make it perfect for today's lifestyle. Great updates with New Light fixtures, carpet in the living-room and bedrooms with IN-UNIT WASHER AND DRYER THAT STAYS! Spacious Master Bedroom Suite has full bath with Shower and an Expansive Walk-In Closet . Roomy Second bedroom, located on opposite side of home has a double closet and is served by second bathroom. . Almost room size storage included. Pets are allowed, dogs must be under 25 pounds. Water, Sewer, Trash, and Condo Association fees are included! So, what are you waiting for? Come take a tour of this gorgeous condo Today!

