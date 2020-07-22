/
/
st francois county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
6 Apartments for rent in St. Francois County, MO📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Jackson
111 Jackson Street, Bonne Terre, MO
2 Bedrooms
$400
887 sqft
Handy Man Special - No Credit Check Financing - Property Id: 323758 OFFERING AS IS/FIXER UPPER HOMES AT NO CREDIT CHECKS! This "handy man special" sits on a corner lot. For the right person, this would make an excellent fixer upper! Located in St.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4032 Fleming St.
4032 Fleming Street, St. Francois County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
Out of City Limits! - Property Id: 323829 OFFERING AS IS/FIXER UPER HOMES AND LAND AT NO CREDIT CHECKS! This manufactured home sits on 1.07 acres, outside of City limits. Located in St. Francois County.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4850 Davis Crossing Rd
4850 Davis Crossing Road, St. Francois County, MO
Studio
$900
3 Acres - Beautiful Area! - Property Id: 277270 WE OFFER AS IS FIXER UPPER HOMES AND LAND. 3 acres. This property is the perfect place to build! The front is grassy with a wooded back. It has well access with the neighbor.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
432 N Allen St A
432 North Allen Street, Bonne Terre, MO
3 Bedrooms
$639
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309541 432 N Allen Street, Bonne Terre MO 63628 3 beds 1 bath 1100 sq ft Lot size 0.
1 of 6
Last updated May 4 at 09:13 AM
1 Unit Available
403 North Carleton Street
403 North Carleton Street, Farmington, MO
1 Bedroom
$395
435 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 500; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $395.00; IMRID12428
Results within 10 miles of St. Francois County
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
210 Franklin Street
210 Franklin St, Fredericktown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
Bonus for move in during the corvid19 national crisis, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, big living room with vaulted ceiling and full kitchen, full basement for storage, washer and dryer hookups.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in St. Francois County start at $350/month.
Some of the colleges located in the St. Francois County area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
St. Louis, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, Florissant, and Maryland Heights have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILCape Girardeau, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILFarmington, MOFestus, MOByrnes Mill, MOMehlville, MOConcord, MOWildwood, MO