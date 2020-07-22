38913 E Boswell Rd

Amenities
This 3 bedroom home just finished rehab! Brand new kitchen with granite countertops and new flooring throughout the whole home! There is a separate barn that includes a two car garage that is perfect for a workshop! This house also has 1.2 acres! It is beautiful inside and outside! This is quiet and secluded and perfect for relaxing without the worry of standard neighborhood noise.
Pets are welcome with applicable fees based on size.
Click the link on this page, visit our website at rentingkc.com or call 913-583-1515 to schedule your showing!