38913 E Boswell Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

38913 E Boswell Rd

38913 East Boswell Road · No Longer Available
Location

38913 East Boswell Road, Jackson County, MO 64070

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom home just finished rehab! Brand new kitchen with granite countertops and new flooring throughout the whole home! There is a separate barn that includes a two car garage that is perfect for a workshop! This house also has 1.2 acres! It is beautiful inside and outside! This is quiet and secluded and perfect for relaxing without the worry of standard neighborhood noise.

Pets are welcome with applicable fees based on size.

Click the link on this page, visit our website at rentingkc.com or call 913-583-1515 to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38913 E Boswell Rd have any available units?
38913 E Boswell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson County, MO.
What amenities does 38913 E Boswell Rd have?
Some of 38913 E Boswell Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38913 E Boswell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
38913 E Boswell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38913 E Boswell Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 38913 E Boswell Rd is pet friendly.
Does 38913 E Boswell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 38913 E Boswell Rd offers parking.
Does 38913 E Boswell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38913 E Boswell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38913 E Boswell Rd have a pool?
No, 38913 E Boswell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 38913 E Boswell Rd have accessible units?
No, 38913 E Boswell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 38913 E Boswell Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38913 E Boswell Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 38913 E Boswell Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38913 E Boswell Rd has units with air conditioning.
