1918 N Whitney Road
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

1918 N Whitney Road

1918 North Whitney Road · (816) 453-5532 ext. 211
Location

1918 North Whitney Road, Jackson County, MO 64058

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1918 N Whitney Road · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
REDUCED: Independence Area 3 BDR/2 BTH - *Move In Special!* - *HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVED IN WITHIN 15 DAYS!*

Check out this Newly Remodeled 3 bdr 2 bath show stopping home. Luscious counter space, all appliances included. Beautiful fireplace, magnificent natural light. Back balcony with fabulous view of the yard. Wonderful updated bathrooms with unique tile. Finished basement and double car attached garage. Property won't last long!
Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.
We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.
At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5338554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 N Whitney Road have any available units?
1918 N Whitney Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1918 N Whitney Road have?
Some of 1918 N Whitney Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 N Whitney Road currently offering any rent specials?
1918 N Whitney Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 N Whitney Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 N Whitney Road is pet friendly.
Does 1918 N Whitney Road offer parking?
Yes, 1918 N Whitney Road offers parking.
Does 1918 N Whitney Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 N Whitney Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 N Whitney Road have a pool?
No, 1918 N Whitney Road does not have a pool.
Does 1918 N Whitney Road have accessible units?
No, 1918 N Whitney Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 N Whitney Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 N Whitney Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 N Whitney Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 N Whitney Road does not have units with air conditioning.
