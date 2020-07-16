1918 N Whitney Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

REDUCED: Independence Area 3 BDR/2 BTH - *Move In Special!* - *HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVED IN WITHIN 15 DAYS!*



Check out this Newly Remodeled 3 bdr 2 bath show stopping home. Luscious counter space, all appliances included. Beautiful fireplace, magnificent natural light. Back balcony with fabulous view of the yard. Wonderful updated bathrooms with unique tile. Finished basement and double car attached garage. Property won't last long!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5338554)