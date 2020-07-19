1826 North York Street

Amenities

Property Description: Fantastic 3 bedroom home with 1 bathroom and a 2 car garage for rent in the Fort Osage school Districts. Has a finished basement with a 3 car driveway. Great home in a nice neighborhood.



Includes:



Bedrooms: 3



Bathroom(s): 1



Amenities Included



Refrigerator



Range Oven



Central Air



HVAC Heating



Washer/Dryer Hookups



Rent, Deposits, Fees and other terms.



Monthly Rent: $995.00



Security Deposit: $900.00



Pet Deposit (non-refundable): $250.00



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



This property has a $35 Application fee; per adult living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM



*Unfortunately we do not accept Section 8 at this time*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.