Jackson County, MO
1826 North York Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1826 North York Street

1826 North York Street · No Longer Available
Location

1826 North York Street, Jackson County, MO 64058

Property Description: Fantastic 3 bedroom home with 1 bathroom and a 2 car garage for rent in the Fort Osage school Districts. Has a finished basement with a 3 car driveway. Great home in a nice neighborhood.

Includes:

Bedrooms: 3

Bathroom(s): 1

Amenities Included

Refrigerator

Range Oven

Central Air

HVAC Heating

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Rent, Deposits, Fees and other terms.

Monthly Rent: $995.00

Security Deposit: $900.00

Pet Deposit (non-refundable): $250.00

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

This property has a $35 Application fee; per adult living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM

*Unfortunately we do not accept Section 8 at this time*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 North York Street have any available units?
1826 North York Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson County, MO.
What amenities does 1826 North York Street have?
Some of 1826 North York Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 North York Street currently offering any rent specials?
1826 North York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 North York Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 North York Street is pet friendly.
Does 1826 North York Street offer parking?
Yes, 1826 North York Street offers parking.
Does 1826 North York Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 North York Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 North York Street have a pool?
No, 1826 North York Street does not have a pool.
Does 1826 North York Street have accessible units?
No, 1826 North York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 North York Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 North York Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 North York Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1826 North York Street has units with air conditioning.
