Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home. Apartments come standard with a washer and dryer included, both a tub and stand-up shower, walk-in closets, extra storage, and high 9 foot ceilings. Select upgraded apartments also include stainless-steel appliances. Sunshine greets you everyday through oversized windows and the fully equipped spacious kitchen makes dining in easy. Indulge in the luxurious amenities such as the year-round heated indoor/outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, resident car wash, and 24-hour fitness center. The resident clubhouse, business center, and gift-wrapping center are available for everyday use.