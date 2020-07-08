All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A
Last updated December 19 2019 at 7:45 PM

908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A

908 T C Lea Road · No Longer Available
Location

908 T C Lea Road, Independence, MO 64050
Town Hall

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath home. It is equipped with luxurious LVT throughout the home and updated amenities throughout the kitchen and bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A have any available units?
908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A offer parking?
No, 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A have a pool?
No, 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

