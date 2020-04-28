815 North Allen Road

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carpet

Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.

4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Fort Osage school district. New carpeting & interior paint throughout. Featuring Living room, family room, dining room kitchen and laundry room. This home is much bigger inside than it looks due to large family room addition! Please schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!



Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-629-8440,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com



PETS ARE ALLOWED:

Pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.



Renters insurance will be required.



Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.



EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!



Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria.



**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.