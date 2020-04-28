All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
815 North Allen Road
815 North Allen Road

815 N Allen Rd · No Longer Available
Independence
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

815 N Allen Rd, Independence, MO 64050
Mill Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.
4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Fort Osage school district. New carpeting & interior paint throughout. Featuring Living room, family room, dining room kitchen and laundry room. This home is much bigger inside than it looks due to large family room addition! Please schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-629-8440,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

PETS ARE ALLOWED:
Pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 North Allen Road have any available units?
815 North Allen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 815 North Allen Road currently offering any rent specials?
815 North Allen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 North Allen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 North Allen Road is pet friendly.
Does 815 North Allen Road offer parking?
No, 815 North Allen Road does not offer parking.
Does 815 North Allen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 North Allen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 North Allen Road have a pool?
No, 815 North Allen Road does not have a pool.
Does 815 North Allen Road have accessible units?
No, 815 North Allen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 815 North Allen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 North Allen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 North Allen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 North Allen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
