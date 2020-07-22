All apartments in Independence
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

725 N Dodgion Ave

Location

725 N Dodgion Ave, Independence, MO 64050
Town Hall

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
725 N Dodgion St. Independence, MO. 64050
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Available immediately for $775.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

(RLNE5501160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 N Dodgion Ave have any available units?
725 N Dodgion Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 N Dodgion Ave have?
Some of 725 N Dodgion Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 N Dodgion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
725 N Dodgion Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 N Dodgion Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 N Dodgion Ave is pet friendly.
Does 725 N Dodgion Ave offer parking?
Yes, 725 N Dodgion Ave offers parking.
Does 725 N Dodgion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 N Dodgion Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 N Dodgion Ave have a pool?
No, 725 N Dodgion Ave does not have a pool.
Does 725 N Dodgion Ave have accessible units?
No, 725 N Dodgion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 725 N Dodgion Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 N Dodgion Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
