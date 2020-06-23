All apartments in Independence
639 Crysler Unit
639 Crysler Unit

639 S Crysler Ave · No Longer Available
639 S Crysler Ave, Independence, MO 64052
on-site laundry
carpet
range
refrigerator
carpet
range
refrigerator
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/581b9830ec ----
Very spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, off street parking and community laundry. Trash paid. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
On Site Laundry
Stove
Vinyl Flooring

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 639 Crysler Unit have any available units?
639 Crysler Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 Crysler Unit have?
Some of 639 Crysler Unit's amenities include on-site laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Crysler Unit currently offering any rent specials?
639 Crysler Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Crysler Unit pet-friendly?
No, 639 Crysler Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 639 Crysler Unit offer parking?
No, 639 Crysler Unit does not offer parking.
Does 639 Crysler Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Crysler Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Crysler Unit have a pool?
No, 639 Crysler Unit does not have a pool.
Does 639 Crysler Unit have accessible units?
No, 639 Crysler Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Crysler Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Crysler Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
