639 Crysler Unit

Amenities

on-site laundry carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/581b9830ec ----

Very spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, off street parking and community laundry. Trash paid. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!



1 Bath

2 Bedroom

Carpet

Lawn Care Provided

Miniblinds

On Site Laundry

Stove

Vinyl Flooring