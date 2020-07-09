623 East Fair Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Great 3 bedroom home that has been recently updated. Sharp bathroom and kitchen. It has a huge yard and lots of off-street parking. Pets are allowed and dogs up to 60 pounds are allowed. The rent is $975 per month. There is NO deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. If you elect for a deposit the deposit will be $975. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals and the fee is $30 per person over 18. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.