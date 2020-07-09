All apartments in Independence
623 East Fair Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

623 East Fair Street

623 Fair Street · No Longer Available
Location

623 Fair Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Great 3 bedroom home that has been recently updated. Sharp bathroom and kitchen. It has a huge yard and lots of off-street parking. Pets are allowed and dogs up to 60 pounds are allowed. The rent is $975 per month. There is NO deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. If you elect for a deposit the deposit will be $975. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals and the fee is $30 per person over 18. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

