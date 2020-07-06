All apartments in Independence
Last updated October 22 2019 at 10:26 PM

603 East Gudgell Avenue

603 East Gudgell Street · No Longer Available
Location

603 East Gudgell Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by November 5th!
Recently remodeled 3 bdrm, 1 bath home. Huge open kitchen including appliances and lots of cabinet space, with office space and built in desk that sits off spacious family room. The backyard is fenced with covered storage space. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 East Gudgell Avenue have any available units?
603 East Gudgell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 603 East Gudgell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
603 East Gudgell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 East Gudgell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 East Gudgell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 603 East Gudgell Avenue offer parking?
No, 603 East Gudgell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 603 East Gudgell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 East Gudgell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 East Gudgell Avenue have a pool?
No, 603 East Gudgell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 603 East Gudgell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 603 East Gudgell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 603 East Gudgell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 East Gudgell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 East Gudgell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 East Gudgell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

