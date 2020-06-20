520 N. Crysler Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking 24hr maintenance garage

AVAILABLE - 4 bed 2 bath in Independence - Super Cute 4 Bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Independence. This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining. The schools in the area are Bryant and Nowlin. This home is in a great location close to coffee shops, pharmacies, restaurants and shopping! Close to everything Independence and good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE4541802)