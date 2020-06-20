All apartments in Independence
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

520 N. Crysler Avenue

520 North Crysler Street · (816) 453-5532 ext. 3456
Location

520 North Crysler Street, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 520 N. Crysler Avenue · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
AVAILABLE - 4 bed 2 bath in Independence - Super Cute 4 Bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Independence. This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining. The schools in the area are Bryant and Nowlin. This home is in a great location close to coffee shops, pharmacies, restaurants and shopping! Close to everything Independence and good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE4541802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 N. Crysler Avenue have any available units?
520 N. Crysler Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 N. Crysler Avenue have?
Some of 520 N. Crysler Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 N. Crysler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
520 N. Crysler Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 N. Crysler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 N. Crysler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 520 N. Crysler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 520 N. Crysler Avenue does offer parking.
Does 520 N. Crysler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 N. Crysler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 N. Crysler Avenue have a pool?
No, 520 N. Crysler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 520 N. Crysler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 520 N. Crysler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 520 N. Crysler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 N. Crysler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
