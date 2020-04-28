Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is a cute 3 bed 2 bath home . The home has beautiful wood style flooring in the living room and separate dining room. The kitchen has granite countertops with black appliances and walks out to the large wooden deck. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite on this level has a nice size closet and a bathroom with a shower. The basement has a nice brick fireplace and is finished with the wood style flooring and a bar area. The back yard has a nice deck and is fenced in. Come see this home today before its gone! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5124 South Mccoy Street have any available units?
5124 South Mccoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.