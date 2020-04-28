All apartments in Independence
5124 South Mccoy Street

5124 Mccoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Mccoy Street, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is a cute 3 bed 2 bath home . The home has beautiful wood style flooring in the living room and separate dining room. The kitchen has granite countertops with black appliances and walks out to the large wooden deck. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite on this level has a nice size closet and a bathroom with a shower. The basement has a nice brick fireplace and is finished with the wood style flooring and a bar area. The back yard has a nice deck and is fenced in. Come see this home today before its gone!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 South Mccoy Street have any available units?
5124 South Mccoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 South Mccoy Street have?
Some of 5124 South Mccoy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 South Mccoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
5124 South Mccoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 South Mccoy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 South Mccoy Street is pet friendly.
Does 5124 South Mccoy Street offer parking?
No, 5124 South Mccoy Street does not offer parking.
Does 5124 South Mccoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 South Mccoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 South Mccoy Street have a pool?
No, 5124 South Mccoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 5124 South Mccoy Street have accessible units?
No, 5124 South Mccoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 South Mccoy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 South Mccoy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
