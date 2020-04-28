5124 South Mccoy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is a cute 3 bed 2 bath home . The home has beautiful wood style flooring in the living room and separate dining room. The kitchen has granite countertops with black appliances and walks out to the large wooden deck. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite on this level has a nice size closet and a bathroom with a shower. The basement has a nice brick fireplace and is finished with the wood style flooring and a bar area. The back yard has a nice deck and is fenced in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.