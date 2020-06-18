507 North Spring Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This 55-and-older community has an available 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Independence right off the square won't last long! Rentals in this area are going fast!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

>This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.