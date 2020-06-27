4718 South Crysler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, completely renovated rental home, located in a quiet neighborhood just off Blue Ridge Blvd and East 47th St. S.



Featuring stunning hardwood flooring, fresh paint throughout, and a brand new kitchen complete with brand new stainless steel appliances. All 3 bedrooms are a great size, and there is also a completely remodeled bathroom as well. The home does feature a full, unfished basement, with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of room for additional storage.



The best part about this property is the large, beautiful, fully fenced-in backyard. There is tons of space for your pets to play, or to have an amazing urban garden!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.