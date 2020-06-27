All apartments in Independence
4718 South Crysler Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:41 PM

4718 South Crysler Drive

4718 South Crysler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4718 South Crysler Drive, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, completely renovated rental home, located in a quiet neighborhood just off Blue Ridge Blvd and East 47th St. S.

Featuring stunning hardwood flooring, fresh paint throughout, and a brand new kitchen complete with brand new stainless steel appliances. All 3 bedrooms are a great size, and there is also a completely remodeled bathroom as well. The home does feature a full, unfished basement, with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of room for additional storage.

The best part about this property is the large, beautiful, fully fenced-in backyard. There is tons of space for your pets to play, or to have an amazing urban garden!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4718 South Crysler Drive have any available units?
4718 South Crysler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 4718 South Crysler Drive have?
Some of 4718 South Crysler Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4718 South Crysler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4718 South Crysler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 South Crysler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4718 South Crysler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4718 South Crysler Drive offer parking?
No, 4718 South Crysler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4718 South Crysler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4718 South Crysler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 South Crysler Drive have a pool?
No, 4718 South Crysler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4718 South Crysler Drive have accessible units?
No, 4718 South Crysler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 South Crysler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4718 South Crysler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
