4536 S. Osage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a58e454069 ---- Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped kitchen, living room, great room with fireplace, spacious bed rooms, unfinished basement, 2 car garage and nice back yard with large deck. Must see! Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups