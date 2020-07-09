All apartments in Independence
4536 S. Osage

4536 S Osage St · No Longer Available
Location

4536 S Osage St, Independence, MO 64055
South Crysler

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a58e454069 ---- Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped kitchen, living room, great room with fireplace, spacious bed rooms, unfinished basement, 2 car garage and nice back yard with large deck. Must see! Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 S. Osage have any available units?
4536 S. Osage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 S. Osage have?
Some of 4536 S. Osage's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 S. Osage currently offering any rent specials?
4536 S. Osage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 S. Osage pet-friendly?
Yes, 4536 S. Osage is pet friendly.
Does 4536 S. Osage offer parking?
Yes, 4536 S. Osage offers parking.
Does 4536 S. Osage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4536 S. Osage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 S. Osage have a pool?
No, 4536 S. Osage does not have a pool.
Does 4536 S. Osage have accessible units?
No, 4536 S. Osage does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 S. Osage have units with dishwashers?
No, 4536 S. Osage does not have units with dishwashers.

