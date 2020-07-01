All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

413 N. Willis Ave.

413 North Willis Street · No Longer Available
Location

413 North Willis Street, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Remolded 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Independence Home - This stunning 3 bed 1.5 bath house is located near museums and restaurants with quick access to the interstate as well!

This property contains beautiful original hardwoods throughout the living area and bedrooms. The kitchen provides all new appliances and fixtures. The kitchen also brings new flooring, backsplash, and cabinets! The bathrooms were updated with brand new flooring, vanities, and fixtures. The unfinished basement brings a ton of additional storage space. The big backyard contains a beautiful porch, great for BBQs and porch furniture.

Add it to your must see list today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE4749455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

