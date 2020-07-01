413 N. Willis Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill extra storage

Remolded 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Independence Home - This stunning 3 bed 1.5 bath house is located near museums and restaurants with quick access to the interstate as well!



This property contains beautiful original hardwoods throughout the living area and bedrooms. The kitchen provides all new appliances and fixtures. The kitchen also brings new flooring, backsplash, and cabinets! The bathrooms were updated with brand new flooring, vanities, and fixtures. The unfinished basement brings a ton of additional storage space. The big backyard contains a beautiful porch, great for BBQs and porch furniture.



Add it to your must see list today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



