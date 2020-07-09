All apartments in Independence
3217 Maywood Ave
3217 Maywood Ave

3217 S Maywood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3217 S Maywood Ave, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a4220706e ----
Charming updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with built in shelves, spacious bedrooms, hardwood and tile flooring throughout, nice yard with deck and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Maywood Ave have any available units?
3217 Maywood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Maywood Ave have?
Some of 3217 Maywood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Maywood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Maywood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Maywood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 Maywood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3217 Maywood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Maywood Ave offers parking.
Does 3217 Maywood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Maywood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Maywood Ave have a pool?
No, 3217 Maywood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Maywood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3217 Maywood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Maywood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 Maywood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

