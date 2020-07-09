3217 Maywood Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a4220706e ----
Charming updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with built in shelves, spacious bedrooms, hardwood and tile flooring throughout, nice yard with deck and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
1 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Hookups