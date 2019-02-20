All apartments in Independence
3213 S Ash Avenue

3213 South Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3213 South Ash Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3213 S Ash Ave (VIRTUAL TOUR)! - 3213 S Ash Avenue is a gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to Hwy 24 and 435!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Walkout basement
-Dining room
-Fenced yard

REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.

AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME.THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.

For further questions or concerns please call Christina at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$795.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$795.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2746390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 S Ash Avenue have any available units?
3213 S Ash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 S Ash Avenue have?
Some of 3213 S Ash Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 S Ash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3213 S Ash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 S Ash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 S Ash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3213 S Ash Avenue offer parking?
No, 3213 S Ash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3213 S Ash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 S Ash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 S Ash Avenue have a pool?
No, 3213 S Ash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3213 S Ash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3213 S Ash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 S Ash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 S Ash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

