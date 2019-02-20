All apartments in Independence
3032 South Scott Avenue
Location

3032 South Scott Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! ! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 South Scott Avenue have any available units?
3032 South Scott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3032 South Scott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3032 South Scott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 South Scott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3032 South Scott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3032 South Scott Avenue offer parking?
No, 3032 South Scott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3032 South Scott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 South Scott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 South Scott Avenue have a pool?
No, 3032 South Scott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3032 South Scott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3032 South Scott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 South Scott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 South Scott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 South Scott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 South Scott Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

