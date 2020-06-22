All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2825 Tepee Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2825 Tepee Ave
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:47 AM

2825 Tepee Ave

2825 Tepee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2825 Tepee Avenue, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7113959049 ---- Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, spacious rooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Tepee Ave have any available units?
2825 Tepee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Tepee Ave have?
Some of 2825 Tepee Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Tepee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Tepee Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Tepee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Tepee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 2825 Tepee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Tepee Ave does offer parking.
Does 2825 Tepee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Tepee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Tepee Ave have a pool?
No, 2825 Tepee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Tepee Ave have accessible units?
No, 2825 Tepee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Tepee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Tepee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City