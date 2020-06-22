2825 Tepee Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning carpet range

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7113959049 ---- Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, spacious rooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.