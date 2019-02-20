All apartments in Independence
2743 South Peck Avenue
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 PM

2743 South Peck Avenue

2743 S Peck Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2743 S Peck Ave, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute little home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a pantry for added storage. High ceilings and gas fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan an an attached bathroom with a standing shower. Basement area is finished with an additional half bathroom and the laundry room. Wooden deck and fenced in backyard. Corner lot with a 2 car garage on the side. Don't miss your chance to call this property home! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2743 South Peck Avenue have any available units?
2743 South Peck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2743 South Peck Avenue have?
Some of 2743 South Peck Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2743 South Peck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2743 South Peck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 South Peck Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2743 South Peck Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2743 South Peck Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2743 South Peck Avenue offers parking.
Does 2743 South Peck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2743 South Peck Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 South Peck Avenue have a pool?
No, 2743 South Peck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2743 South Peck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2743 South Peck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 South Peck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2743 South Peck Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
