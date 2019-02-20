We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute little home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a pantry for added storage. High ceilings and gas fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan an an attached bathroom with a standing shower. Basement area is finished with an additional half bathroom and the laundry room. Wooden deck and fenced in backyard. Corner lot with a 2 car garage on the side. Don't miss your chance to call this property home! Apply today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2743 South Peck Avenue have any available units?
2743 South Peck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.