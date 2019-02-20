2743 South Peck Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute little home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a pantry for added storage. High ceilings and gas fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan an an attached bathroom with a standing shower. Basement area is finished with an additional half bathroom and the laundry room. Wooden deck and fenced in backyard. Corner lot with a 2 car garage on the side. Don't miss your chance to call this property home! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.