Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Independence rents for $750 per month with a $750 security deposit. Features include new carpet, gas stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, basement for storage, one car garage and front deck. All utilities are responsibility of the resident and renter's insurance is required. Pets welcome upon approval.