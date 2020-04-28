Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2225 S. Home Ave. Available 07/06/20 2 bd/ 1 ba home - Independence $850/mo - 2225 S Home Ave Independence, MO 64052 1,044 sq ft



Beautiful 2 bd/1 ba home 1,044 sq ft

New carpet throughout home.

Ceilings fans in bedrooms.

Large master bedroom.

Washer & Dryer hook ups.

Central A/C.



Rent $850 / Security Deposit $850



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

- No Housing Vouchers



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME

to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.

$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



(RLNE5098177)