Amenities
2225 S. Home Ave. Available 07/06/20 2 bd/ 1 ba home - Independence $850/mo - 2225 S Home Ave Independence, MO 64052 1,044 sq ft
Beautiful 2 bd/1 ba home 1,044 sq ft
New carpet throughout home.
Ceilings fans in bedrooms.
Large master bedroom.
Washer & Dryer hook ups.
Central A/C.
Rent $850 / Security Deposit $850
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers
Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
(RLNE5098177)