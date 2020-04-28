All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2225 S. Home Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2225 S. Home Ave.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

2225 S. Home Ave.

2225 South Home Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2225 South Home Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2225 S. Home Ave. Available 07/06/20 2 bd/ 1 ba home - Independence $850/mo - 2225 S Home Ave Independence, MO 64052 1,044 sq ft

Beautiful 2 bd/1 ba home 1,044 sq ft
New carpet throughout home.
Ceilings fans in bedrooms.
Large master bedroom.
Washer & Dryer hook ups.
Central A/C.

Rent $850 / Security Deposit $850

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE5098177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 S. Home Ave. have any available units?
2225 S. Home Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 S. Home Ave. have?
Some of 2225 S. Home Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 S. Home Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2225 S. Home Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 S. Home Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 S. Home Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2225 S. Home Ave. offer parking?
No, 2225 S. Home Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2225 S. Home Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 S. Home Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 S. Home Ave. have a pool?
No, 2225 S. Home Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2225 S. Home Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2225 S. Home Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 S. Home Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 S. Home Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City