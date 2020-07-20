All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 209 N Gilbert.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
209 N Gilbert
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

209 N Gilbert

209 N Gilbert St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

209 N Gilbert St, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Ranch home w/ 4 bedrooms - Great 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with extra room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or an office! This home has been completely updated inside. New carpet, new paint, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new Everything!! Has so much more room than it looks! One car garage is a great place for storage.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4740939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 N Gilbert have any available units?
209 N Gilbert doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 N Gilbert have?
Some of 209 N Gilbert's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 N Gilbert currently offering any rent specials?
209 N Gilbert is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 N Gilbert pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 N Gilbert is pet friendly.
Does 209 N Gilbert offer parking?
Yes, 209 N Gilbert offers parking.
Does 209 N Gilbert have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 N Gilbert does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 N Gilbert have a pool?
No, 209 N Gilbert does not have a pool.
Does 209 N Gilbert have accessible units?
No, 209 N Gilbert does not have accessible units.
Does 209 N Gilbert have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 N Gilbert does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolsIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MO
Grandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City