209 N Gilbert

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Ranch home w/ 4 bedrooms - Great 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with extra room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or an office! This home has been completely updated inside. New carpet, new paint, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new Everything!! Has so much more room than it looks! One car garage is a great place for storage.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4740939)