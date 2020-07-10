All apartments in Independence
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:09 PM

18932 E. Geronimo Ct

18932 E Geronimo Ct · No Longer Available
Location

18932 E Geronimo Ct, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a0b0d7608d ---- Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, finished lower level that could be used as an additional bedroom, huge backyard with privacy fence and multilevel deck plus 2 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18932 E. Geronimo Ct have any available units?
18932 E. Geronimo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18932 E. Geronimo Ct have?
Some of 18932 E. Geronimo Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18932 E. Geronimo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
18932 E. Geronimo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18932 E. Geronimo Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 18932 E. Geronimo Ct is pet friendly.
Does 18932 E. Geronimo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 18932 E. Geronimo Ct offers parking.
Does 18932 E. Geronimo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18932 E. Geronimo Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18932 E. Geronimo Ct have a pool?
No, 18932 E. Geronimo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 18932 E. Geronimo Ct have accessible units?
No, 18932 E. Geronimo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 18932 E. Geronimo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 18932 E. Geronimo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
