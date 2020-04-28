All apartments in Independence
1810 S Norwood Ave
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

1810 S Norwood Ave

1810 South Norwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1810 South Norwood Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
1810 S. Norwood Ave is a 5 bedroom 3 bath single family home which rents for $1,395.00 a month and includes a separate mother in-law suite, that has its own separate entrance and parking. The finished off basement area has additional room for entertain with a sunroom and deck off the back of the home that features a large backyard. Central air and dishwasher with washer and dryer hook up in the basement this property has plenty of room. All the utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required. more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

