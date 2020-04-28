Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

1810 S. Norwood Ave is a 5 bedroom 3 bath single family home which rents for $1,395.00 a month and includes a separate mother in-law suite, that has its own separate entrance and parking. The finished off basement area has additional room for entertain with a sunroom and deck off the back of the home that features a large backyard. Central air and dishwasher with washer and dryer hook up in the basement this property has plenty of room. All the utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required. more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.