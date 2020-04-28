All apartments in Independence
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16505 East 28th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,118 sf home is located in Independence, MO. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16505 East 28th Place have any available units?
16505 East 28th Place has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 16505 East 28th Place have?
Some of 16505 East 28th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16505 East 28th Place currently offering any rent specials?
16505 East 28th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16505 East 28th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16505 East 28th Place is pet friendly.
Does 16505 East 28th Place offer parking?
Yes, 16505 East 28th Place does offer parking.
Does 16505 East 28th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16505 East 28th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16505 East 28th Place have a pool?
No, 16505 East 28th Place does not have a pool.
Does 16505 East 28th Place have accessible units?
No, 16505 East 28th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16505 East 28th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16505 East 28th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
