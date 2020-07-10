All apartments in Independence
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:56 PM

1612 West College Street

1612 W College St · No Longer Available
Location

1612 W College St, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this excellent 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Independence. Beautifully finished inside with new flooring, paint and fixtures. Cook up a storm with tons of counter space in the kitchen. Bedrooms have plenty of space to spread out. This home has lots of style and character. Large partially fenced yard for outdoor entertaining.

Pet Policy: Up to 1 pet possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $695, Available 7/26/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 West College Street have any available units?
1612 West College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1612 West College Street currently offering any rent specials?
1612 West College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 West College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 West College Street is pet friendly.
Does 1612 West College Street offer parking?
No, 1612 West College Street does not offer parking.
Does 1612 West College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 West College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 West College Street have a pool?
No, 1612 West College Street does not have a pool.
Does 1612 West College Street have accessible units?
No, 1612 West College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 West College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 West College Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 West College Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 West College Street does not have units with air conditioning.

