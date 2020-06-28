16013 E 30th St

Amenities
Beautifully Maintained Mid-century Modern House! - 1 car garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee
Beautifully maintained mid-century modern that is ready to be your next home. Fantastic layout with an open kitchen and large sunroom. Master suite with own bathroom. Handicap accessible garage entry. Walkable neighborhood close to Drumm Farms. Full basement with large lot.
