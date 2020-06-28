All apartments in Independence
16013 E 30th St
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:08 AM

16013 E 30th St

16013 E 30th St S · No Longer Available
Location

16013 E 30th St S, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
online portal
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Beautifully Maintained Mid-century Modern House! - 1 car garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Beautifully maintained mid-century modern that is ready to be your next home. Fantastic layout with an open kitchen and large sunroom. Master suite with own bathroom. Handicap accessible garage entry. Walkable neighborhood close to Drumm Farms. Full basement with large lot.

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

(RLNE5109760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16013 E 30th St have any available units?
16013 E 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 16013 E 30th St have?
Some of 16013 E 30th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16013 E 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
16013 E 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16013 E 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16013 E 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 16013 E 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 16013 E 30th St offers parking.
Does 16013 E 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16013 E 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16013 E 30th St have a pool?
No, 16013 E 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 16013 E 30th St have accessible units?
Yes, 16013 E 30th St has accessible units.
Does 16013 E 30th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16013 E 30th St does not have units with dishwashers.
