16013 E 30th St

Amenities

pet friendly garage online portal accessible

Beautifully Maintained Mid-century Modern House! - 1 car garage

Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



Beautifully maintained mid-century modern that is ready to be your next home. Fantastic layout with an open kitchen and large sunroom. Master suite with own bathroom. Handicap accessible garage entry. Walkable neighborhood close to Drumm Farms. Full basement with large lot.



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



(RLNE5109760)