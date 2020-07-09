16005 East 31st Terrace South

Amenities
This great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Independence has tons of space! Hardwood floors throughout the main level! Large open living room leads into dining and kitchen area. Gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinets for storage! Finished space in the basement. Fenced back yard is large with plenty of space for entertaining.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.