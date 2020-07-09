All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
16005 East 31st Terrace South
16005 East 31st Terrace South

Location

16005 East 31st Terrace South, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Independence has tons of space! Hardwood floors throughout the main level! Large open living room leads into dining and kitchen area. Gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinets for storage! Finished space in the basement. Fenced back yard is large with plenty of space for entertaining.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16005 East 31st Terrace South have any available units?
16005 East 31st Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 16005 East 31st Terrace South have?
Some of 16005 East 31st Terrace South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16005 East 31st Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
16005 East 31st Terrace South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16005 East 31st Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 16005 East 31st Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 16005 East 31st Terrace South offer parking?
No, 16005 East 31st Terrace South does not offer parking.
Does 16005 East 31st Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16005 East 31st Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16005 East 31st Terrace South have a pool?
No, 16005 East 31st Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 16005 East 31st Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 16005 East 31st Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 16005 East 31st Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 16005 East 31st Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.

