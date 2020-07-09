16005 East 31st Terrace South

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Independence has tons of space! Hardwood floors throughout the main level! Large open living room leads into dining and kitchen area. Gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinets for storage! Finished space in the basement. Fenced back yard is large with plenty of space for entertaining.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.