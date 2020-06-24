All apartments in Independence
Location

16000 E 32nd St S, Independence, MO 64055
Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Independence Home in great location and great schools - This Independence, Missouri home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Full Baths. The home has carpeting on the main level and full unfinished basement. The eat-in kitchen includes Refrigerator and Stove. Washer and Dryer hookups are in the basement area. This home has a one car attached garage with opener. Large fenced-in backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

Glendale Elementary
Pioneer Ridge Middle School
Truman High School

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $895.00 per Month

(RLNE3848407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16000 E. 32nd Street S have any available units?
16000 E. 32nd Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 16000 E. 32nd Street S have?
Some of 16000 E. 32nd Street S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16000 E. 32nd Street S currently offering any rent specials?
16000 E. 32nd Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16000 E. 32nd Street S pet-friendly?
Yes, 16000 E. 32nd Street S is pet friendly.
Does 16000 E. 32nd Street S offer parking?
Yes, 16000 E. 32nd Street S offers parking.
Does 16000 E. 32nd Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16000 E. 32nd Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16000 E. 32nd Street S have a pool?
No, 16000 E. 32nd Street S does not have a pool.
Does 16000 E. 32nd Street S have accessible units?
No, 16000 E. 32nd Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 16000 E. 32nd Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 16000 E. 32nd Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
