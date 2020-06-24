16000 E. 32nd Street S

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Independence Home in great location and great schools - This Independence, Missouri home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Full Baths. The home has carpeting on the main level and full unfinished basement. The eat-in kitchen includes Refrigerator and Stove. Washer and Dryer hookups are in the basement area. This home has a one car attached garage with opener. Large fenced-in backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.



Glendale Elementary

Pioneer Ridge Middle School

Truman High School



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent is $895.00 per Month



(RLNE3848407)