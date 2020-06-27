15900 East 37 Terrace South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Don't wait to come see everything this home has to offer! Located in a great neighborhood with a park and close to schools/ shopping/ entertainment. Two living rooms on the main level with an open kitchen concept. Large covered sun room that is great for entertaining friends and family. Finished basement with bar and second full bathroom. Attached 2 car garage for your convenience as well. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.