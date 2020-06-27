All apartments in Independence
15900 East 37 Terrace South
15900 East 37 Terrace South

15900 East 37th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

15900 East 37th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
patio / balcony
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't wait to come see everything this home has to offer! Located in a great neighborhood with a park and close to schools/ shopping/ entertainment. Two living rooms on the main level with an open kitchen concept. Large covered sun room that is great for entertaining friends and family. Finished basement with bar and second full bathroom. Attached 2 car garage for your convenience as well. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

