15304 E Swearingen Road

Amenities
3 bedroom / 1 bath house for rent - Secluded road in Independence $1050 - 15304 E Swearingen Rd, Independence, MO
Secluded 3 bd / 1 ba with an attached 1-car garage. House is all on one level. Located on a quiet road and is ready to MOVE IN! Brand new gas stove with grill plate, brand new stainless steel refrigerator, brand new dishwasher; brand new carpet in bedrooms. Laundry hookups located next to garage. Covered back porch.
Rent $1050 / Security Deposit $1050
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case.
Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant
(RLNE5644758)