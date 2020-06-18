15304 E Swearingen Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

3 bedroom / 1 bath house for rent - Secluded road in Independence $1050 - 15304 E Swearingen Rd, Independence, MO

Secluded 3 bd / 1 ba with an attached 1-car garage. House is all on one level. Located on a quiet road and is ready to MOVE IN! Brand new gas stove with grill plate, brand new stainless steel refrigerator, brand new dishwasher; brand new carpet in bedrooms. Laundry hookups located next to garage. Covered back porch.



Rent $1050 / Security Deposit $1050



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case.



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com

$40 Application fee per adult occupant



(RLNE5644758)