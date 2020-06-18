All apartments in Independence
15304 E Swearingen Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

15304 E Swearingen Road

15304 Swearingen Road · (816) 228-8222 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15304 Swearingen Road, Independence, MO 64050
Mill Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15304 E Swearingen Road · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom / 1 bath house for rent - Secluded road in Independence $1050 - 15304 E Swearingen Rd, Independence, MO
Secluded 3 bd / 1 ba with an attached 1-car garage. House is all on one level. Located on a quiet road and is ready to MOVE IN! Brand new gas stove with grill plate, brand new stainless steel refrigerator, brand new dishwasher; brand new carpet in bedrooms. Laundry hookups located next to garage. Covered back porch.

Rent $1050 / Security Deposit $1050

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case.

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant

(RLNE5644758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15304 E Swearingen Road have any available units?
15304 E Swearingen Road has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 15304 E Swearingen Road have?
Some of 15304 E Swearingen Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15304 E Swearingen Road currently offering any rent specials?
15304 E Swearingen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15304 E Swearingen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15304 E Swearingen Road is pet friendly.
Does 15304 E Swearingen Road offer parking?
Yes, 15304 E Swearingen Road does offer parking.
Does 15304 E Swearingen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15304 E Swearingen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15304 E Swearingen Road have a pool?
No, 15304 E Swearingen Road does not have a pool.
Does 15304 E Swearingen Road have accessible units?
No, 15304 E Swearingen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15304 E Swearingen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15304 E Swearingen Road has units with dishwashers.
