Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1521 North Blue Mills Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1521 North Blue Mills Road

1521 N Blue Mills Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1521 N Blue Mills Rd, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.
Large living room w/ vaulted ceiling. Remodeled kitchen is a cooks dream. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, dining room, hall and master bdrm. Lower level finished for the perfect hangout. Tiered deck is perfect for entertaining. Privacy fenced back yard. Large driveway with added pad.

Pets are welcome at all Conrex homes. Learn more about our pet policy at https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/pet-policy/.

For a full explanation of our rental criteria, please visit https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/.

This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 North Blue Mills Road have any available units?
1521 North Blue Mills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 North Blue Mills Road have?
Some of 1521 North Blue Mills Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 North Blue Mills Road currently offering any rent specials?
1521 North Blue Mills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 North Blue Mills Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 North Blue Mills Road is pet friendly.
Does 1521 North Blue Mills Road offer parking?
No, 1521 North Blue Mills Road does not offer parking.
Does 1521 North Blue Mills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 North Blue Mills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 North Blue Mills Road have a pool?
No, 1521 North Blue Mills Road does not have a pool.
Does 1521 North Blue Mills Road have accessible units?
No, 1521 North Blue Mills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 North Blue Mills Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 North Blue Mills Road does not have units with dishwashers.
