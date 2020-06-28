15201 East 43rd Street South

Amenities
Move in ready, must see to appreciate! Great neighborhood with easy access to highway and shopping. Homes includes deck, fenced yard and 1 car-attached garage. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.