All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 15201 East 43rd Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
15201 East 43rd Street South
Last updated August 29 2019 at 11:05 PM

15201 East 43rd Street South

15201 East 43rd Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Southern
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15201 East 43rd Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Southern

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready, must see to appreciate! Great neighborhood with easy access to highway and shopping. Homes includes deck, fenced yard and 1 car-attached garage. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15201 East 43rd Street South have any available units?
15201 East 43rd Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 15201 East 43rd Street South currently offering any rent specials?
15201 East 43rd Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15201 East 43rd Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 15201 East 43rd Street South is pet friendly.
Does 15201 East 43rd Street South offer parking?
Yes, 15201 East 43rd Street South offers parking.
Does 15201 East 43rd Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15201 East 43rd Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15201 East 43rd Street South have a pool?
No, 15201 East 43rd Street South does not have a pool.
Does 15201 East 43rd Street South have accessible units?
No, 15201 East 43rd Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 15201 East 43rd Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 15201 East 43rd Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15201 East 43rd Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 15201 East 43rd Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City