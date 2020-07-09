Rent Calculator
14909 E. 39th St. S.
14909 E. 39th St. S.
14909 East 39th Street South
·
Location
14909 East 39th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14909 E. 39th St. S. have any available units?
14909 E. 39th St. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
Is 14909 E. 39th St. S. currently offering any rent specials?
14909 E. 39th St. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14909 E. 39th St. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14909 E. 39th St. S. is pet friendly.
Does 14909 E. 39th St. S. offer parking?
No, 14909 E. 39th St. S. does not offer parking.
Does 14909 E. 39th St. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14909 E. 39th St. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14909 E. 39th St. S. have a pool?
No, 14909 E. 39th St. S. does not have a pool.
Does 14909 E. 39th St. S. have accessible units?
No, 14909 E. 39th St. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 14909 E. 39th St. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14909 E. 39th St. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14909 E. 39th St. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14909 E. 39th St. S. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
