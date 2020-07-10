All apartments in Independence
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

1405 E Pacific Ave

1405 East Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1405 East Pacific Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Benton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29cf73e03b ---- This gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath home, is just what you\'ve been searching for!

This home has been recently renovated and is ready for new tenants!

The cozy front room welcomes you with large windows and an amazing wood burning stove that will keep your house warm on chilly nights!

Through the front room and into the kitchen you will be amazed by the beautiful stainless steel appliances and gorgeous white cabinets that offer ample storage space!

Connected to the kitchen is a large open room with beautiful hardwood floors and access to the back yard through the sliding glass door!

This home sits on a huge gorgeous property surrounded by mature trees, with plenty of room to run and play!

The 3 cozy bedrooms each have windows for natural light and a cool evening breeze with plenty of built in storage space!

The attached 2 car garage adds extra room for storage and plenty of off-street parking!

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Square Footage: 1022 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/12 House Number: 1405 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 E Pacific Ave have any available units?
1405 E Pacific Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 E Pacific Ave have?
Some of 1405 E Pacific Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 E Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1405 E Pacific Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 E Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 E Pacific Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1405 E Pacific Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1405 E Pacific Ave offers parking.
Does 1405 E Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 E Pacific Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 E Pacific Ave have a pool?
No, 1405 E Pacific Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1405 E Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 1405 E Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 E Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 E Pacific Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

