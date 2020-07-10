1405 E Pacific Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29cf73e03b ---- This gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath home, is just what you\'ve been searching for!



This home has been recently renovated and is ready for new tenants!



The cozy front room welcomes you with large windows and an amazing wood burning stove that will keep your house warm on chilly nights!



Through the front room and into the kitchen you will be amazed by the beautiful stainless steel appliances and gorgeous white cabinets that offer ample storage space!



Connected to the kitchen is a large open room with beautiful hardwood floors and access to the back yard through the sliding glass door!



This home sits on a huge gorgeous property surrounded by mature trees, with plenty of room to run and play!



The 3 cozy bedrooms each have windows for natural light and a cool evening breeze with plenty of built in storage space!



The attached 2 car garage adds extra room for storage and plenty of off-street parking!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity!

s Summit Rd & E Hayward Ave Square Footage: 1022 Virtual Tour: Coming Soon! Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/12 House Number: 1405 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Balcony Deck Or Patio Filter Easy Program