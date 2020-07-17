132 West Linden Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located just off Noland Rd. and 23rd St. this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home has been fully remodeled and is now ready for a new tenant!



Featuring upgraded laminate hardwoods throughout the entire home, this place really does feel like a brand new home from the moment you step inside the door. The kitchen has received a full update with new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fixtures. Both bathrooms have also been updated with new vanity, tile, and fixtures as well.



Our favorite part about this home is the vaulted ceilings in the main living space. This place looks so small from the outside, but once you step foot in the door you are sure to be impressed!



Don't wait, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.