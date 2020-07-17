All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 132 West Linden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
132 West Linden Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:50 PM

132 West Linden Avenue

132 West Linden Avenue · (816) 656-2940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

132 West Linden Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just off Noland Rd. and 23rd St. this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home has been fully remodeled and is now ready for a new tenant!

Featuring upgraded laminate hardwoods throughout the entire home, this place really does feel like a brand new home from the moment you step inside the door.  The kitchen has received a full update with new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fixtures.  Both bathrooms have also been updated with new vanity, tile, and fixtures as well.

Our favorite part about this home is the vaulted ceilings in the main living space.  This place looks so small from the outside, but once you step foot in the door you are sure to be impressed!

Don't wait, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 West Linden Avenue have any available units?
132 West Linden Avenue has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 132 West Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
132 West Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 West Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 West Linden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 132 West Linden Avenue offer parking?
No, 132 West Linden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 132 West Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 West Linden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 West Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 132 West Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 132 West Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 132 West Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 132 West Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 West Linden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 West Linden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 West Linden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 132 West Linden Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolsIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MO
Grandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity