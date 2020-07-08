1223 North Cottage Avenue

Amenities

You'll love the spacious rooms in this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in Independence. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Kitchen and Dining area leads out to a nice back yard. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage. Bedrooms are all generously sized. Main level washer/dryer hook-ups just off the roomy eat-in kitchen.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $625, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.