Independence, MO
1223 North Cottage Avenue
1223 North Cottage Avenue

1223 North Cottage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1223 North Cottage Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love the spacious rooms in this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in Independence. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Kitchen and Dining area leads out to a nice back yard. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage. Bedrooms are all generously sized. Main level washer/dryer hook-ups just off the roomy eat-in kitchen.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 North Cottage Avenue have any available units?
1223 North Cottage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1223 North Cottage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1223 North Cottage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 North Cottage Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 North Cottage Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1223 North Cottage Avenue offer parking?
No, 1223 North Cottage Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1223 North Cottage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 North Cottage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 North Cottage Avenue have a pool?
No, 1223 North Cottage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1223 North Cottage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1223 North Cottage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 North Cottage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 North Cottage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 North Cottage Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 North Cottage Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

