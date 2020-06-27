All apartments in Independence
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:54 PM

1200 East Pacific Avenue

1200 East Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1200 East Pacific Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Benton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To schedule your self guided tour, please register at: https://secure.rently.com/properties/879787?source=marketing.

Charming 3 bed/2 bath home on a quiet, dead end street in the Fereday Acres neighborhood of Independence MO. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen features granite counter tops. Tile surround in bathroom showers and newer fixtures. Full unfinished basement. 1 car attached garage and fenced in backyard. Independence schools (not verified).

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 East Pacific Avenue have any available units?
1200 East Pacific Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 East Pacific Avenue have?
Some of 1200 East Pacific Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 East Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 East Pacific Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 East Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 East Pacific Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1200 East Pacific Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1200 East Pacific Avenue offers parking.
Does 1200 East Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 East Pacific Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 East Pacific Avenue have a pool?
No, 1200 East Pacific Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1200 East Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1200 East Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 East Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 East Pacific Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
