1200 East Pacific Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1200 E Pacific Ave. Independence MO



To schedule your self guided tour, please register at: https://secure.rently.com/properties/879787?source=marketing.



Charming 3 bed/2 bath home on a quiet, dead end street in the Fereday Acres neighborhood of Independence MO. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen features granite counter tops. Tile surround in bathroom showers and newer fixtures. Full unfinished basement. 1 car attached garage and fenced in backyard. Independence schools (not verified).



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information



MRE Property Management



Phone: 816-388-9588



9am to 5pm Monday through Friday



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.