Independence, MO
11902 East 37th Street South
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:15 PM

11902 East 37th Street South

11902 East 37th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

11902 East 37th Street North, Independence, MO 64052
South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Side to side split perfect for you! The formal dining room next to kitchen with bay window and window opening to the living room is a great convenience. The master suite includes a private martini deck. The family room has a vaulted ceiling. Plenty of storage in the large finished basement. The over sized garage is a plus. Backyard & deck offer a great place for
entertaining.Great home. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11902 East 37th Street South have any available units?
11902 East 37th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 11902 East 37th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
11902 East 37th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11902 East 37th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11902 East 37th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 11902 East 37th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 11902 East 37th Street South offers parking.
Does 11902 East 37th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11902 East 37th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11902 East 37th Street South have a pool?
No, 11902 East 37th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 11902 East 37th Street South have accessible units?
No, 11902 East 37th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 11902 East 37th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11902 East 37th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11902 East 37th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 11902 East 37th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
