Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/744fccc00e ----
Another great property from 333 Rent! Affordable duplex in historic Independence with breakfast bar. Rooms have carpet throughout and ceiling fans. Fully fenced private back yard.
*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit
To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!