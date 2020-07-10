All apartments in Independence
Location

117 South Ash Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/744fccc00e ----
Another great property from 333 Rent! Affordable duplex in historic Independence with breakfast bar. Rooms have carpet throughout and ceiling fans. Fully fenced private back yard.

*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 N Ash have any available units?
117 N Ash doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 N Ash have?
Some of 117 N Ash's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 N Ash currently offering any rent specials?
117 N Ash is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 N Ash pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 N Ash is pet friendly.
Does 117 N Ash offer parking?
No, 117 N Ash does not offer parking.
Does 117 N Ash have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 N Ash does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 N Ash have a pool?
No, 117 N Ash does not have a pool.
Does 117 N Ash have accessible units?
No, 117 N Ash does not have accessible units.
Does 117 N Ash have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 N Ash does not have units with dishwashers.

