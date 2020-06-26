11204 East 40th Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

Great Ranch Home in Independence! - Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



Close to the highway, Wal-Mart, shopping, places to eat and so much more. The home features hardwood floors, three bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath, HUGE back deck and yard, garage, finished basement and lots of charm!



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



(RLNE4962310)