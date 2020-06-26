All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 11204 East 40th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
11204 East 40th Street South
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

11204 East 40th Street South

11204 E 40th St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11204 E 40th St S, Independence, MO 64052
South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
online portal
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Great Ranch Home in Independence! - Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Close to the highway, Wal-Mart, shopping, places to eat and so much more. The home features hardwood floors, three bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath, HUGE back deck and yard, garage, finished basement and lots of charm!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

(RLNE4962310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11204 East 40th Street South have any available units?
11204 East 40th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11204 East 40th Street South have?
Some of 11204 East 40th Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11204 East 40th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
11204 East 40th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11204 East 40th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11204 East 40th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 11204 East 40th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 11204 East 40th Street South offers parking.
Does 11204 East 40th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11204 East 40th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11204 East 40th Street South have a pool?
No, 11204 East 40th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 11204 East 40th Street South have accessible units?
No, 11204 East 40th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 11204 East 40th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11204 East 40th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City