11134 East 9th Street South

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

This 3 Bed 2 Bath Remodeled Home is ready for new residents!



This cute house features beautiful hardwood flooring, a newly updated kitchen and bathroom, a spacious floorplan, and a large yard.



This home is located in east Kansas City and is right between highways 24 and 12. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.



Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!



House has -

- unfinished basement

- The back yard is partially fenced (wooden fence)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.