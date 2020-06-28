All apartments in Independence
Last updated September 18 2019 at 9:05 PM

11134 East 9th Street South

11134 East 9th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

11134 East 9th Street South, Independence, MO 64054
Bundschu

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 Bed 2 Bath Remodeled Home is ready for new residents!

This cute house features beautiful hardwood flooring, a newly updated kitchen and bathroom, a spacious floorplan, and a large yard.

This home is located in east Kansas City and is right between highways 24 and 12. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.

Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!

House has -
- unfinished basement
- The back yard is partially fenced (wooden fence)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

