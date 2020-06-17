10916 East Winner Road

Amenities

1350 sq ft, storefront space for lease. Upper level with large street side windows, bathroom and small prep room. Assigned staff parking available.



Check out what is happening in Englewood and be part of it! https://www.englewoodarts.art/



Must prove income of 3 times the rent to qualify and have current business plan to present.

Must have clean landlord history, no unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Minimum 1 year lease

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, additional required based on credit, and must be paid in full to hold the property

