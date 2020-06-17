All apartments in Independence
10916 East Winner Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

10916 East Winner Road

10916 East Winner Road · (816) 285-6531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10916 East Winner Road, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
1350 sq ft, storefront space for lease. Upper level with large street side windows, bathroom and small prep room. Assigned staff parking available.

Check out what is happening in Englewood and be part of it! https://www.englewoodarts.art/

Must prove income of 3 times the rent to qualify and have current business plan to present.
Must have clean landlord history, no unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Minimum 1 year lease
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, additional required based on credit, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10916 East Winner Road have any available units?
10916 East Winner Road has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 10916 East Winner Road currently offering any rent specials?
10916 East Winner Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10916 East Winner Road pet-friendly?
No, 10916 East Winner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 10916 East Winner Road offer parking?
Yes, 10916 East Winner Road does offer parking.
Does 10916 East Winner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10916 East Winner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10916 East Winner Road have a pool?
No, 10916 East Winner Road does not have a pool.
Does 10916 East Winner Road have accessible units?
No, 10916 East Winner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10916 East Winner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10916 East Winner Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10916 East Winner Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10916 East Winner Road has units with air conditioning.
