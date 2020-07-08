All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 10719 E 19th Terr S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
10719 E 19th Terr S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10719 E 19th Terr S

10719 East 19th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10719 East 19th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!
First Months Rent Free when signing an 18 Month Lease
Schedule your self showing today! https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sbdhousingsolutions

Great fenced yard huge corner lot with a great upstairs master bedroom, dont miss out on this Independence charmer, schedule a viewing today.

We require all adults over 18 years old to fill out an application and pay the $35 application fee (per person- even if you are married).

http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3 business days for processing, thank you!

Typical SBD Housing properties are fully updated with new flooring, appliances, plumbing and light fixtures, tile showers and backsplash, granite countertops, garage door openers, etc.

Pets are allowed with non-refundable fee and monthly pet rent. NO PIT BULLS!

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check. We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/10719-e-19th-terr-s ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10719 E 19th Terr S have any available units?
10719 E 19th Terr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10719 E 19th Terr S have?
Some of 10719 E 19th Terr S's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10719 E 19th Terr S currently offering any rent specials?
10719 E 19th Terr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10719 E 19th Terr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10719 E 19th Terr S is pet friendly.
Does 10719 E 19th Terr S offer parking?
Yes, 10719 E 19th Terr S offers parking.
Does 10719 E 19th Terr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10719 E 19th Terr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10719 E 19th Terr S have a pool?
No, 10719 E 19th Terr S does not have a pool.
Does 10719 E 19th Terr S have accessible units?
No, 10719 E 19th Terr S does not have accessible units.
Does 10719 E 19th Terr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10719 E 19th Terr S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City